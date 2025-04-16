Yesterday, Lost In Cult announced its latest project Kenji Eno 55: Soundworks — a new 7LP vinyl box set dedicated to the music of the legendary musician and game designer, Kenji Eno.

To those in the West, Eno is perhaps best known as the creator of games like D, Enemy Zero, and D2 — a group of closely connected survival horror titles that were produced under his company Warp Inc.

However, in Japan, his reputation extends beyond just those handful of titles, encompassing other games like the groundbreaking adventure audio drama Real Sound: Kaze no Regret (which Eno designed to be playable for both blind and sighted players) and the ridiculous Oyaji Hunter Mahjong (a humorous Mahjong game about beating up perverts, which was a reaction to other Japanese games of the time that focused on trying to get a woman to remove various articles of clothing).





A curated 7LP vinyl box set featuring 55 tracks. Pre-sale launches May 5.



According to Lost In Cult, this 7LP box set will be "a retrospective journey through his groundbreaking work on titles such as Enemy Zero, D2, newtonica, and You, Me, and the Cubes" and will feature "remastered classic soundtracks, archival recordings, and previously unreleased tracks" presented on 180-gram vinyl, with bespoke artwork and detailed liner notes. This includes an interview with Eno's band, Norway.

Pre-orders for the box set will open on May 5th, with Lost In Cult also teasing standalone releases for the following soundtracks:

KENJI ENO 55: Real Sound - Kaze No Regret

KENJI ENO 55: Enemy Zero — featuring music by acclaimed composer Michael Nyman

KENJI ENO 55: D2

KENJI ENO 55: D2 Scenes

If you want to sign up to register your interest, you can do so here.