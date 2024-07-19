Real Sound: Kaze no Regret, a 1997 audio-only video game for the Sega Saturn, is getting a new lease of life in audiobook form.

It's coming to Audiobook.jp and Amazon Audible in Japan Wednesday for 2,200 Yen and runs for around three hours and 31 minutes. It even includes an audio message from creator Kenji Eno, recorded at the time of release. Eno tragically passed away in 2013.

The original game is unique because it was aimed at blind players and was entirely based around audio; at points during the narrative, the player would select different options when an audio cue sounds. It is not currently clear how this element of choice will be reflected in the audiobook.

Real Sound was ported to the Dreamcast in 1999 but neither version made it out of Japan.