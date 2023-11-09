Update [Thu 9th Nov, 2023 12:15 GMT]: Archipel has revealed on its Twitter account that its documentary on Kenji Eno, now titled 'Memories of Kenji Eno', will premiere at Archipel Caravan (an event taking place between Dec 15th - Dec 17th at the Institut Français Du Japon in Shinjuku City, Tokyo).

The film will be shown (with English subtitles) for the first time on Friday, December 15th, with two additional screenings taking place on Saturday, December 16th, and Sunday, December 17th followed by a bunch of talks with guests. Throughout the three-day event, there will also be a special exhibition held in the same space, which will feature Eno's past games, photographs, books, and more.

You can view more information about the event here. We've also included the teaser trailer below:

Original Story [Tue 24th Jan, 2023 13:35 GMT]: Last year, the acclaimed documentary group Archipel announced that it was putting together a tribute to maverick Japanese musician and game developer Kenji Eno — the founder of the studio Warp and director of games like D, Enemy Zero, and D2. And now it appears that filming has finally wrapped (as spotted by Dreamcast Junkyard).

Eno tragically passed away back in February 2013 due to heart failure brought on by hypertension but left behind an incredible body of work in his wake. This new documentary intends to pay tribute to both the man and his work and will feature testimonials from those who knew and worked alongside him. Archipel has stated that a teaser trailer will be along shortly, with the documentary expected to debut around the 10th anniversary of his passing.

