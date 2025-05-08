Indie developer Dr. Ludos has teamed up with physical publisher 2Minds to bring Dangerous Demolition to the Sega Game Gear, a title which is described as a fusion of Atari's Breakout with a top-down shooter.

"Don't you hate when the ball is taking ages to hit the last remaining brick?" asks the developer. "Now you can shoot to guide it and finally kick this brick! But beware, if the ball hits you, you'll get wiped out too!"

Here's some more PR:

Leo, the name that resonates in the world of demolition. His passion? Breaking bricks, tearing down the most solid walls. Construction sites around the globe call upon him, because no wall seems able to withstand his determination. Today, a significant challenge stands before our hero: demolish the 30 most resistant walls in history in record time!

Created using Sverx's devkitSMS, Dangerous Demolition offers 30 levels, four game modes (Arcade, Time Attack, Survival, and Dodge) and comes with the ability to save your best times and scores.

Publisher 2Minds is also releasing the promising-looking Frontier Force on the Master System in physical form. "This publisher is doing top-notch work for Master System, Game Gear and Mark III releases, and is arguably the only one to do so for now," Dr. Ludos tells Time Extension.

If you fancy owning a physical copy of Dangerous Demolition, then head this way. It costs €39 and comes with a cartridge case, box and a 16-page colour manual.