If you own a Sega Saturn, then chances are you're aware of Optical Drive Emulators like Rhea, Phoebe and Fenrir. These devices allow you to run games from solid-state media and are massively convenient when it comes to enjoying the console's entire library.

The issue is that, with one of these mods installed, you can no longer use the console's original optical drive. That's where @TZMWXdiyer's 'Wuxi' mod comes in.

Wuxi is described as a "disc drive channel switcher" which can "freely switch between disc drive and disc drive, ODE (tested with Rhea, Phoebe, multiple versions of Fenrir) and disc drive, supporting hot swapping." The installation is easy, with no soldering required.

As you can see in the video above, it's now possible to effortlessly switch from your ODE to your console's disc drive just by flicking a switch hidden behind the Saturn's VCD card / save battery flap on the rear of the console.

The Wuxi mod is now available on GitHub, and represents yet another step in making the ultimate Sega Saturn.