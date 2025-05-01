Traveller's Tales Crash: Twinsanity arguably isn't the most beloved entry in the Crash Bandicoot series.

The adventure platformer, which saw Crash forming an unlikely alliance with his evil nemesis Neo Cortex, to take down a pair of outer-dimensional parrots, earned itself somewhat average to mixed reviews back when it originally launched on PS2 and Xbox in 2004, with critics complaining about its "dodgy camera", "slippery platforming", and lack of innovation.

Meanwhile, fans of the series, on the other hand, were left to wonder what the game might have looked like if it had been given a bit more time before it hit store shelves or if some of the cut content that has since come to light had actually found its way into the final release.

Almost 21 years have now passed since the game was originally launched on consoles and the chances of an official Twinsanity remake today are slim to non-existent. Yet, it appears that a new fan project is currently in development to make up for this lack of interest from Activision Blizzard, with this unofficial remake going by the name Crash Twinsanity: Evolution.

From what we've been able to find out, Twinsanity: Evolution aims to recreate Crash Bandicoot Twinsanity in Unity3D, and aims to restore cut content from the original game like the cut level Gone a Bit Coco. The project appears to have emerged from another earlier attempt to remake the game for PC called Crash Twinsanity Infinity (which you may have heard about in the past) and is being led by the Brazilian game designer and programmer LukeCreater as well as the concept artist WackyJackie.

The former had previously been part of the Infinity team before eventually leaving the project after fractures started to emerge among members of the team, with the developer stating in a video on his YouTube channel from a few months ago, that he eventually stopped enjoying working on Infinity, so decided to strike out on his own and start over from scratch. He has since assembled a new team and left Infinity in the hands of another person, though that project now seems to have been cancelled.

Looking at Evolution, it seems to still be in its early days, with the new team having only posted two updates online showing off their progress so far. Nevertheless, it's all looking pretty promising from what we've been able to see of it so far in the few videos they've shared.

Rather excitedly, it also appears that those responsible for the unofficial remake have also been in touch with some of the original developers (specifically the former TT Games staff members Keith Webb and JMac), who have recently started posting their own videos on YouTube documenting some of the stuff they originally had planned for Twinsanity back in the day.

Replying to a comment about whether they'd heard about the project in their latest video entitled "Mysteries of the Mecha-Bandicoot!!", they responded, "Yes we are! We've been chatting to them about it."

We'll be following the project closely and try to keep you posted if there are any updates.