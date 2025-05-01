It may not have been overshadowed by the likes of the Mega Drive / Genesis and PC Engine back in the day when it came to quality shooters, but thanks to the efforts of modern developers, the NES / Famicom is clawing back some respectability in the genre.

Last year's Changeable Guardian Estique set the standard pretty high, and we've got @baNesaka's Metal Cancer to look forward to this year.

As the name suggests, the game's unique hook is that you can grab and throw enemies, a mechanic which has been seen in shmups before, such as Toaplan's Zero Wing.

If you like the look of this, then you'll be pleased to know that a demo is currently available which can be played either via emulation or on real hardware using a flash cart.