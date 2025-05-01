The explosive shoot 'em up Blast Rush is getting an expanded version for Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year, its developer Bipedal Dog has announced.

Originally debuting back in 2017 for iOS devices, the game eventually found its way over to Steam and the Google Play Store in the years that followed, with its main hook being that, in contrast to other similar shoot 'em ups, players could take advantage of as many bombs as they'd like to escape tight spots without ever running out. Or as the developer has since put it, "What if bomb, but way too much?"

Now, though, it appears the developer is revisiting the title, with the goal of this latest project being to introduce more content and further improvements, to celebrate its arrival on console and ensure PC players have access to the best version of the game possible.

As revealed on the Steam page, Blast Rush LS, as the new version will be called, is set to feature three individual ships, with "nine different screen-clearing bombs to try". That's in addition to other offensive and defensive techniques such as sideswipe maneuvers and slow-mo hyperdodges. In total, it will feature 40 levels, as well as a randomized "endurance" or "2-minute-style", and will also contain a set of challenges for more dedicated players that will see them taking on dangerous mazes, racing against the clock, fighting enemies with limited vision, and launching ships as if it were a sporting event.

There will also be a bunch of other additional touches too, such as the inclusion of the original version of Blast Rush as part of the package, and an additional library to let you learn more about how the game was made, listen to its soundtrack via a music player, or view pixel concept art.

No precise release date has been revealed just yet, but for now, you can wishlist the project on Steam. The Nintendo Switch eShop page has yet to go live.