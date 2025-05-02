Physical publisher Limited Run Games has come under fire for allegedly using recycled chips in one of its latest releases, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution on the GBA (thanks, VGC).

The game—which was originally supposed to launch last year but was delayed—is set between the original Shantae and Shantae: Risky's Revenge. Development began back in 2002, but was cancelled a couple of years later due to a lack of interest from publishers. The project was revived in 2023, with Limited Run being confirmed as the distributor.

In reality, Retro-Bit Gaming—another company operating in the same space that has recently come under fire for improperly sourcing its translations—was responsible for manufacturing the physical cartridges, and it claims that reports of "cosmetic blemishes" and "imperfections" only impact a "small number" of carts.

As reported by Video Game Esoterica, owners of the newly-released cart have found that it contains what appear to be "pulled" chips—basically chips which have been removed from other products and re-used in Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution cartridge.

We just got our copy of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution today and @pudgybunny.bsky.social opened it up. WTF, these chips look awful. The one on the left is discolored, they all look dusty and scuffed — is this even safe to play in our GBA? @wayforward.bsky.social #retrogaming #videogames #shantae — Danthrax (@danthrax.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T20:43:37.334Z

Recycling such chips isn't a new thing; it's quite a common practice in China and can result in components being obtained for much lower prices than when buying new ones.

However, as noted by Video Game Esoterica, the chips present in Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution are still being produced and can be purchased in bulk for commercial releases. Given that the game retails for $60, some customers have voiced their frustration that new chips weren't used.

Retro-Bit has issued its own statement on the matter, reassuring customers that the chips used in the game, whilst showing some cosmetic damage, are 100% safe:

Unsurprisingly, some buyers have asked LRG if they will replace any cartridges that have badly damaged chips. "Aside from small imperfections found on a small number of boards, they've all been tested by our friends at Retro-bit and the product is built to last," says the company before adding that unhappy buyers are "more than welcome to submit a ticket to our Support team for a replacement."

We've approached both LRG and Retro-Bit for comment and will update this piece once we hear back.