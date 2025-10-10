David Crane is one of the game industry's first superstar coders, having co-founded Activision in 1979 after Atari refused to give proper credit to its developers.

Crane's most famous creation is Pitfall!, but he's been active in the industry ever since – and his most recent venture, Audacity Games (co-founded with Garry and Dan Kitchen), was established to make titles for vintage hardware.

Audacity's first game, Circus Convoy, was released in 2021 for the Atari 2600, and the company is back with another title for the classic console.

"Poseidon's Gate is an undersea adventure, starting at the ocean surface and descending to the sea floor more than 100 fathoms down while battling dangerous sea creatures," says Audacity Games. "You control a deep-sea Diver featuring innovative graphics the likes of which have seldom graced an Atari 2600 game screen."

Like the company's other titles, Rescue From Poseidon's Gate only uses development technology that was available at the time of Pitfall! was coded in 1982, ensuring a completely authentic experience.

Furthermore, the game utilises Audacity's "state-of-the-art dynamic QR Code Technology that allows you to access online help guides and submit your game scores," according to the developer. "No more taking photos of your game screen to submit your high score! With your mobile device, simply submit your high scores directly to Audacity's Global Leader Board."

Another cool nod to the past is the fact that, should you achieve a specific high score (or better), you'll be rewarded with "embroidered patches commemorating your achievement (for a small shipping and handling fee)" – just like Activision did back in the '80s.

Rescue From Poseidon's Gate goes on sale on October 22nd, 2025.