Plaion Replai has announced it has obtained a license from Bandai Namco to reissue four classic Namco games on physical cartridges for the Atari 2600+, Atari 7800, and Atari 7800+.

The collection of titles includes the Pac-Man Double Feature which contains an all-new, arcade-style version of Pac-Man for the 7800 called Pac-Man 7800 alongside the very first home port of Pac-Man, for the Atari 2600. Meanwhile, the other three titles include the Atari 7800 versions of the Namco arcade classics Galaga, Dig Dug, and Xevious.

All of these were initially revealed on the Atari website back in July, but have since been announced to be heading to major retailers next month, on November 21st, 2025, with the price being set at £24.99. Each game will come with an updated, full-colour manual, as well as an authentic Atari cartridge,

“These games aren’t just nostalgic releases, they’re cultural touchstones,” wrote Ben Jones, the commercial director of Plaion Replai in a press release. “We want fans old and new to unlock that moment in time and experience it all over again on Atari consoles.”

Given the legacy of these titles, we doubt you'll need much of a refresher on how they play, but here's a short description of what you can expect, just in case:

GALAGA – Alien Swarm Attack!

Defend your starfighter against endless waves of alien attackers in one of the greatest arcade shooters of all time. Rescue captured ships, unleash dual-fighter firepower, and prove yourself in a timeless battle for the high score.



PAC-MAN Double Feature – Two Games. One Legend.

The world’s most famous maze-chaser returns in a special double feature: the classic Atari 2600 release alongside the upgraded Atari 7800 edition. Outsmart Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde in two definitive versions of PAC-MAN.



Dig Dug – Dig Deep. Pump Fast!

Grab your pump and tunnel underground in Namco’s quirky action-puzzler. Trap enemies, inflate them until they pop, or crush them with rocks in a unique blend of strategy and arcade action.



Xevious – Blast the Sky. Bomb the Earth.

Pilot the Solvalou fighter in one of the most influential vertical shooters ever made. Master dual attacks - lasers for airborne enemies, bombs for ground targets, and uncover hidden secrets as you battle for humanity’s survival.

An announcement trailer is available to watch below: