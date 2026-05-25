A new tool has been released which allows you to legally rip optical media for a wide range of classic consoles using your PC's Blu-Ray drive.

OnmiDrive is a firmware modification for MediaTek MT1959-based optical disc drives manufactured by Hitachi-LG Data Storage, allowing the drive to read proprietary game discs for consoles such as the GameCube, Wii, and Xbox 360.

OmniDrive also allows you to rip PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Wii U discs, but these are all encrypted. It also supports rips of Dreamcast GD-ROMs, but only the low-density area can be read.

With this firmware mod, users can legally back up their personal disc collection and play it via emulation without downloading files online.

As noted by TechSpot, the Disc Preservation Project Wiki has a list of compatible optical drive model numbers so you can check if your PC's Blu-Ray drive is compatible with OmniDrive.