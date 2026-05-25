The team behind the MiSTer FPGA Multisystem 2 has revealed that it is currently working on a portable version of the system.

The new device promises "all the fun of MiSTer - in your pocket" and is currently deep in development as the team explore the ideal form factor for the device.

"We're working on a handheld MiSTer, and everyone's invited to help us make it happen," says the team on social media. The first video update explains the reasoning behind the move and where the project is right now, but the good news is that we could see this device appear before the end of the year.

You can see some of the discussion in the video below, but what's most interesting is Richard Horne showing off what is jokingly called the 'Wide Boy' – a MiSTer FPGA system running the Darius core via a widescreen display.