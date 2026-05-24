Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

RetroTink 5X Gets "Quasi-4K" And HDR10 Support

The RetroTink 5X is a great piece of kit – but it has been comprehensively overshadowed by its more recent stablemate, the RetroTink 4K.

You'd expect the creator of both of these devices, Mike Chi, to focus all of his time and energy on the 4K, especially as it's more powerful – but he's just released an update that brings a whole host of 'back ported' features from the 4K to the 5X, making the older, cheaper RetroTink even more appealing than it was previously.