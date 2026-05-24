Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (May 24th 2026) 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

RetroTink 5X Gets "Quasi-4K" And HDR10 Support

The RetroTink 5X is a great piece of kit – but it has been comprehensively overshadowed by its more recent stablemate, the RetroTink 4K.

You'd expect the creator of both of these devices, Mike Chi, to focus all of his time and energy on the 4K, especially as it's more powerful – but he's just released an update that brings a whole host of 'back ported' features from the 4K to the 5X, making the older, cheaper RetroTink even more appealing than it was previously.

MegaWiFi Brings Online Play To The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive

A new crowdfunding campaign has gone live for a device which enables the humble Sega Genesis / Mega Drive to connect to the internet for online play.

The MegaWiFi Addon allows Sega's 16-bit system to connect to the internet for competitive play and is shown running a custom port of Namco's Battle City in its Kickstarter video.

The Neo Geo AES Might Be Getting The EverDrive Treatment

EverDrive maker Krikzz has revealed that he's "considering" producing a flash cart for the Neo Geo Advanced Entertainment System / AES, the home console variant of its popular arcade-focused gaming platform.

Even better news is that we could see this device by the close of the year, if Krikzz decides to press forward with its development and production.

A Sega Rally Nintendo DS Prototype Has Been Discovered

A game preservation group has published footage of a Sega Rally prototype.

Developed by DC Studios, the game was apparently created to pitch to Sega. Alongside the footage, Prototopia (formerly known as Obscure Gamers) has also shared footage of another pitch demo from the same studio which is focused on street racing.

Lenovo Confirms The G02 Emulation Handheld Is Legit

A short while ago, eyebrows were raised when an $63 emulation handheld pre-loaded with ROMs appeared on AliExpress bearing Lenovo branding.

The Hong Kong-based Lenovo is best known today as one of the world's largest personal computer vendors, so it came as something of a surprise to see such a cheap-looking device bear its name.

Our friends over at Retro Dodo have ordered a unit and have found that it comes pre-loaded with hundreds of copyrighted ROMs, as is the norm with many of these Chinese-made devices.

New Atari Trademark Application Hints At Hardware Refresh For Mr T's Favourite Home Computer

The modern-day Atari has done a commendable job of ensuring the company's legacy remains relevant through a series of revived games and hardware releases, with the latter coming courtesy of partnerships with Retro Games Ltd and My Arcade.

So far, we've seen systems like the GameStation Go and the 400 Mini, and it seems another revival is on the horizon.

Atari has just filed a trademark application for the 800XL, noting that it relates to 'home video game machines'.

Feature: How Did Resident Evil's Tyrant Become Mr. X? I Decided To Investigate

Last year, while covering a Resident Evil-related story, I received a comment on the site that opened my eyes to a strange mystery in the Resident Evil fanbase I had never really thought about much before: the origin of "Mr. X", the official nickname for the T-00, from Resident Evil 2.

Review: DSpico - This Insanely Cheap Open-Source Nintendo DS Flash Cart Is Utterly Essential

There's a new must-have DS flash cart in town. Developed by LNH team, DSpico consists of a DS flashcart and an app launcher (the latter of which can actually be used on many existing flash carts). The big difference compared to the R4 carts of old is that DSpico is totally open-source – meaning anyone can build it and develop improvements to make it even better in the future.