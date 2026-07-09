We get a lot of emails here at Time Extension. For the most part, these fall into two categories: nuisance emails from individuals trying to inject predatory, unrelated gambling links into some of our articles, and spam messages from PR companies we've never heard of, who have never read the site before and want us to cover their latest AI & loot-box-infested MMOs.

Every so often, though, we'll find gold: an email from someone who clearly understands what we're all about, the latest of which is from the director, musician, and video game fan Chris Graue, whose SNES tripod project we've previously covered on the site.

As Graue states, since we last covered his latest project, he's been a busy chap, and is now "back with more dumb Game Boy Camera BS," having created a telescope adapter for the rudimentary Game Boy camera, to let him take a picture of Jupiter:

"I used the Mount Wilson observatory as a lens and took a photo of Jupiter," Graue explained in the email. "According to the GBC Astrophotography community (yes, apparently one exists), I've got the record for the longest lens and furthest object photographed with one.

As with Graue's previous project, he's once again teamed up with his friend Drew Van Oort to design "the piece", with the adapter building off 2BitToy 's Game Boy Camera+, which allows C-mount lenses to be added to the Game Boy Camera. Graue is using the project to promote his band's latest tour, this time in Alaska, but as he told me, that isn't the only motivation that led him to take up astrophotography.

As he explains on his website, "I saw a bunch of people doing cool projects where they put bigger, better lenses on Game Boy Cameras, and thought, ' What about the biggest, best lens of all? ' With some help from my friends Sunshine Nate and Geovanni the Telescope Man, the Game Boy Camera Telescope Adapter was born at the Mount Wilson observatory."

Describing the adapter, he refers to it as essentially "A tube that pressure fits inside of a standard 1.25-inch eyepiece for telescopes" and says you simply have to glue in "a male C mount like this one , and you're good to go." Just in the off chance that you have access to a telescope, Graue has made it possible for people to 3D print their own with a free file , and states it's even possible to modify the STEP file "if you print it and your adapter doesn't quite fit."

"I've included a little logo for my band Lo(u)ser," Graue wrote. "So you can remember to check out my band while you shoot the stars."