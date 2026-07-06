The emulation handheld sector has given us plenty of 'tributes' to classic handhelds, including clones of the GBA, DS, PS Vita and GBA SP – and now we've got a device which pays homage to the Nintendo 2DS.

As spotted by Notebook Check, MagicX has teased a new device via its Discord server which looks a lot like Nintendo's budget-friendly 3DS spin-off.

The system currently lacks a name but is expected to launch in two variants – one with a MediaTek Helio G99 that costs $125 and a second higher-end version powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which could cost as much as $165.

Both versions will come with the same 5-inch, 768x1,024 pixel display.

It's worth noting that this is still at a very early stage and could well change over time, especially as user feedback is taken into account.

Anbernic appeared to be teasing a similar device not so long ago, but it turned out to be a false alarm.