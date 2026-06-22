Update #3 [ ]:

When Retroid first unveiled the Retroid Pocket Nova, I personally assumed we'd have to wait a few weeks before information on the new handheld would be released.

But since then, updates have been coming thick and fast, with the company having now revealed that pre-orders will go live on their website on either June 26th (9pm EST) or June 27th (9am BJT), depending on where you are in the world.

That's not the only news the company has shared, either, as Retroid has also dropped the first video of the device in action, showing it will be compatible with Retroid's Dual Screen Add-On, which many have been asking about in the comments across its various social media accounts.

In addition to this, Retroid has also announced an updated pricing guide, which is pretty much the same as the last one, but adds an option to pick up the 8GB + 128GB in the additional colours (Ice Blue/Crystal/Watermelon/Clear Purple) for $234. That means you won't have to be limited to the Black/16Bit/GC models if you want to go for a cheaper configuration.

Here's the official store page, where you'll be able to pick up yours.

Update #2 [ ]:

Retroid has finally revealed the full specs for the Retroid Pocket Nova.

According to the latest info, the new handheld will feature a Qualcomm QCS8550 processor, which is functionally similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (as seen in the Retroid Pocket 6), but without the 5G cellular modem.

Both are 4NM processor nodes that share the same CPU/Cores (1× Kryo Prime @ 3.2 GHz, 4× Kryo Gold @ 2.8 GHz, 3× Kryo Silver @ 2.0 GHz), GPU (Adreno 740), and Wi-Fi & Bluetooth capabilities (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3), but are typically geared toward different markets.

The Qualcomm QCS8550, for example, is typically included in "IoT (Internet of Things)"-related products rather than gaming platforms and high-end smartphones, and will likely cost slightly less to manufacture than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 due to the omission of the 5G modem.

As stated in the breakdown, the Nova will run on Android 13 and come with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It's also equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, 27-watt fast charging (via USB Type-C), active cooling, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and a slot for TF cards (the full specs are outlined in the image above).

Retroid have revealed three different price points expected at launch, depending on the configuration you want. These include:

8GB + 128GB (Black/16Bit/GC) - $229

12GB + 128GB (Black/16Bit/GC) - $269

12GB + 128GB (Ice Blue/Crystal/Watermelon/Clear Purple) - $274

We'd love to hear your thoughts on how the Retroid Pocket Nova is shaping up. Is it enough to make you want to pre-order it when it goes on sale?

Update #1 [ ]:

Well, that didn't take long at all! Following yesterday's announcement, Retroid has now revealed the first real look at the Retroid Nova, along with a more complete overview of the screen specs.

As shown in the images, the device features XYAB buttons, a D-Pad, and dual analogue sticks, with the sticks in the photo positioned at the bottom of the machine. Previously, for the Retroid Pocket 6, Retroid gave players the option to choose whether they want the analogue sticks on the top or bottom of the device, so it will be interesting to see whether the same will be offered here.

As for the newly revealed screen specs, the device will have a 4.5-inch AMOLED with a native resolution of 1280 x 960 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There's still no word on which chipset will power it, but the company has revealed today the seven colourways it will be available in when pre-orders open.

These include: Black, 16 Bit, GC, Crystal, Watermelon, Clear Purple, and Ice Blue.



Own your style.

Here are the RP Nova color-ways Choose your color.Own your style.Here are the RP Nova color-ways pic.twitter.com/ZsKblcN5I1 June 23, 2026

Original Story [ ]: After a few months of relative silence, Retroid has just shared a few initial details about its latest emulation-based handheld in a brand-new tease on social media.

The Retroid Pocket Nova, as the manufacturer calls it, is said to feature a "Modern OLED" screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and will be the company's first horizontal 4:3 handheld since the Retroid Pocket Mini debacle.

In case you don't remember, this was the controversy that saw users encountering "unfixable" screen-scaling issues, leading to the discovery that the company had misled customers about the Pocket Mini's native screen resolution and had achieved the aspect ratio through a mix of hardware and software trickery, as opposed to using a proper 4:3 screen.



Retroid Pocket Nova

Coming soon… Retro 4:3, Modern OLEDRetroid Pocket NovaComing soon… pic.twitter.com/UW9kJtgZq1 June 22, 2026

In that situation, Retroid ended up losing a lot of goodwill and trust due to its initial handling of the situation, but eventually caved in, issuing limited refunds and replacement screens to affected customers, before following this up with a revision of the device, dubbed the Retroid Pocket Mini V2 (which now appears to be discontinued).

As things stand, Retroid hasn't yet released any details on the Nova's screen size, with community analysis speculating it could be a 4.4-inch screen; nor has it released any internal specs.

Instead, pretty much all we have to go on is a partially obscured image of what this new device will look like, which, frustratingly, features the control panel blacked out, likely to pave the way for a drip-feed of information over the coming few weeks.