Update [ ]:

It's been almost exactly two weeks since Anbernic first unveiled its GBA SP-inspired Anbernic RG SP handheld, and it now looks like it is already up for sale over on the manufacturer's website (h/t: Retro Dodo), with shipping expected to start today.

As we guessed, the LINUX-based device boasts the same specs as their previous clamshell designs, the RG35XX SP and the RG34XX SP, being equipped with 1.5Ghz H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 and a Dual-core G31 GPU.

It also comes with a 3.4-inch 720 x 480 IPS display (as mentioned below), 1GB RAM, WiFi/Bluetooth, and a 3300 mAh battery (which is chargeable via USB-C).

The price starts at $64.99, with a $7 launch discount taking the price down to $57.99 for the next three days. You can grab yours here.

Original Story [ ]: Anbernic has revealed the next in its line of GBA SP-inspired emulation handhelds.

Back in 2024, Anbernic released the RG35XX SP, a Linux-based handheld we described at the time as a "superb GBA SP clone that's worth every penny at $70." This was then followed up a year later by the RG34XX SP, a very similar handheld, featuring the same performance, albeit with the addition of sunken dual joysticks.

And now, in 2026, it's back yet again, with another handheld, inspired once again by Nintendo's clamshell device: The Anbernic RG SP.

"Ditching the joysticks for brand-new tactile buttons," Anbernic writes, "This ultra-slim design invites you to relive the pure joy of the 2D golden era. Finished with premium metallic paint and a sleek acrylic logo badge, it recreates those shining moments straight out of memory."

The Anbernic RG SP was officially revealed in a video yesterday (July 21st, 2026) on Anbernic's channel, and is a stickless Linux-based device (similar to the RG35XX SP), with a 3.4-inch 720 x 480 IPS display (borrowed from the RG34XX SP) and dual alloy hinges.

It also promises a 25% thinner top bezel, a slimmer look, and a "premium metallic finish" across all four models shown so far (pearl pink, pearl blue, graphite, and platinum).

Right now, it's unknown what kind of processing power this thing will have, but considering the last two devices ran on an H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, that would be our best bet for now, with this device seeming like a best of both worlds between the previous two versions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!