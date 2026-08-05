Konami's military-themed events game, Combat School (also known as Boot Camp in the States), has been unveiled as this week's Arcade Archives release.

So, if your idea of fun is arm wrestling matches, iron man races, trips to the firing range, or getting yelled at by a drill sergeant, it appears you're in luck.

Released in 1987, Combat School has often been compared to Konami games like Track & Field and Hyper Sports, as it is a compilation of different minigames packaged together. In a slight departure from those games, however, there is a bit of an interesting twist, with successful "graduates" who manage to survive the sergeant's drills being tasked with embarking on a special mission to save a group of hostages.

The game was initially produced in a cabinet with a trackball and two buttons, but later received a revised version that replaced the trackball with a joystick for controlling the player character.

Back when the game was released, it received positive reviews from most publications that covered it, with Commodore User describing it as "totally absorbing" and claiming it was "certain to kick Out Run off the top of the charts this summer." Similarly, Your Sinclair was also extremely complimentary about the title in its coverage of the game, calling the rifle range "brilliant fun," before concluding, "What really made it a winner were the animated graphics and the sergeant shouting commands at you over the loudspeaker."

According to Hamster, the new reissue of the game will be released tomorrow (Thursday, August 7th, 2026) across Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the game set to feature the usual additional modes (Hi Score Mode/Caravan Mode) and features (CRT filters/online leaderboards/button remapping).

The Arcade Archives version (Switch/PS4) costs $7.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 version (Switch 2/ PS5/Xbox Series X|S) will be priced slightly higher ($9.99) on account of its extra Time Attack mode and settings.

As is becoming common, this isn't the only retro release from Hamster this week, with the company also announcing plans to release Love-de-Lic and ASCII's 1999 PlayStation title UFO - A Day In The Life on Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 (albeit without an English localisation).