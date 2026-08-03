A New N64 EverDrive Flash Cart Has Been Released With A Dedicated 64DD Core 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

EverDrive maker Krikzz has revealed that he has created a new flash cart for the Nintendo 64 console.

The EverDrive-64 Pro is an upgrade on the existing EverDrive-64 X7, and benefits from a faster Cyclone 10 FPGA chipset, more memory, speedier USB data access and a dedicated 64DD core. The 64DD was a Japan-only bolt-on storage device for the console that played games on magnetic rewritable discs.

Here's the full spec list:

  • Cyclone 10 FPGA
  • 128 MB SDRAM (1024 Mbit)
  • High-quality 6-layer PCB with hard-gold surface finish
  • Native 64DD support
  • RTC support
  • Support for all Game Pak save types (SRAM, EEPROM, FlashRAM)/s
  • Cheat code support
  • Controller Pak manager
  • Transfer Pak manager
  • IPS/APS auto patching
  • Custom menu themes
  • ROM metadata support
  • Battery voltage monitoring
  • Built-in FPGA-based NES core
  • External emulators support
  • On-board button for 64DD disk swapping and cheats
  • High-speed USB port for development

And here's how it compares to the X7:

A New N64 EverDrive Flash Cart Has Been Released With A Dedicated 64DD Core 2
Image: krikzz

The EverDrive-64 Pro costs 169 Euros and ships in the next three weeks.

If you order one with a Grey, Transparent Clear, or Ice Blue Color case, then it ships even sooner than that.