EverDrive maker Krikzz has revealed that he has created a new flash cart for the Nintendo 64 console.

The EverDrive-64 Pro is an upgrade on the existing EverDrive-64 X7, and benefits from a faster Cyclone 10 FPGA chipset, more memory, speedier USB data access and a dedicated 64DD core. The 64DD was a Japan-only bolt-on storage device for the console that played games on magnetic rewritable discs.

Here's the full spec list:

Cyclone 10 FPGA

128 MB SDRAM (1024 Mbit)

High-quality 6-layer PCB with hard-gold surface finish

Native 64DD support

RTC support

Support for all Game Pak save types (SRAM, EEPROM, FlashRAM)/s

Cheat code support

Controller Pak manager

Transfer Pak manager

IPS/APS auto patching

Custom menu themes

ROM metadata support

Battery voltage monitoring

Built-in FPGA-based NES core

External emulators support

On-board button for 64DD disk swapping and cheats

High-speed USB port for development

And here's how it compares to the X7:

The EverDrive-64 Pro costs 169 Euros and ships in the next three weeks.

If you order one with a Grey, Transparent Clear, or Ice Blue Color case, then it ships even sooner than that.