EverDrive maker Krikzz has revealed that he has created a new flash cart for the Nintendo 64 console.
The EverDrive-64 Pro is an upgrade on the existing EverDrive-64 X7, and benefits from a faster Cyclone 10 FPGA chipset, more memory, speedier USB data access and a dedicated 64DD core. The 64DD was a Japan-only bolt-on storage device for the console that played games on magnetic rewritable discs.
Here's the full spec list:
- Cyclone 10 FPGA
- 128 MB SDRAM (1024 Mbit)
- High-quality 6-layer PCB with hard-gold surface finish
- Native 64DD support
- RTC support
- Support for all Game Pak save types (SRAM, EEPROM, FlashRAM)/s
- Cheat code support
- Controller Pak manager
- Transfer Pak manager
- IPS/APS auto patching
- Custom menu themes
- ROM metadata support
- Battery voltage monitoring
- Built-in FPGA-based NES core
- External emulators support
- On-board button for 64DD disk swapping and cheats
- High-speed USB port for development
And here's how it compares to the X7:
The EverDrive-64 Pro costs 169 Euros and ships in the next three weeks.
If you order one with a Grey, Transparent Clear, or Ice Blue Color case, then it ships even sooner than that.