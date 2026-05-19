EverDrive maker Krikzz has revealed that he's "considering" producing a flash cart for the Neo Geo Advanced Entertainment System / AES, the home console variant of its popular arcade-focused gaming platform.

Even better news is that we could see this device by the close of the year, if Krikzz decides to press forward with its development and production.

Krikzz's line of flash carts has become the industry standard over the past few years, and covers formats such as the Mega Drive, NES, SNES, Game Boy and N64, among others.

I’m considering that possibility. There’s a good chance it will be released by the end of this year. — krikzz (@krikzz) May 18, 2026

If Krikzz does decide to create an EverDrive for the AES, then it won't have the market all to itself; we already have the NeoSD from Terraonion as well as a similar cart from Darksoft. The $600 BackBit Platinum Cartridge is also hitting the market soon.

The catch with all of these options is that they're very expensive, even when compared to other flash carts on the market. Hopefully, Krikzz's offering will be somewhat cheaper – although he's keen to point out that, at this moment in time, he's unable to give any indication of what the price might be.

The timing of this release – if it does indeed happen – arguably couldn't be better; SNK and Plaion are releasing a new version of the AES later this year.