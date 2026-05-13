If you consider yourself to be a seasoned collector of N64 games, then you'll be aware that not all of them came on the same grey plastic cartridges.

Donkey Kong 64, for example, came on a yellow cartridge in the West, while Zelda: Majora's Mask came on a gold one.

The latest update for the Analogue 3D embraces this quirk by allowing you to change the colour of the cartridges as they're displayed in the console's menu.

As highlighted by Games Radar, the new 1.2.6 update gives the option for carts to be "Grey / Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / Gold / Black / Purple / Pink", with colours "set by default based on their release", which can vary from region to region (the aforementioned Donkey Kong 64 comes on a grey cart in Japan, for example, as does Majora's Mask).

Another update actually relates to the Advanced HDR feature, which was enabled in last month's 1.2.5 update.

Analogue has now clarified in more detail what this feature does. "HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances image quality and Original Display Modes by providing a wider range of colours, brighter details, and deeper blacks," it says. "HDR is automatically enabled for compatible displays. Analogue Original Display Modes take full advantage of HDR10."

Elsewhere, SD card stability has been improved, as has Progressive Output to fix blinking or flickering screens in certain games, such as Resident Evil 2.

The full patch notes, taken from Analogue's site, are reproduced below.

General

Clarification on Advanced HDR. See the updated User Guide.

Improved: SD card stability

Core

Improved: Progressive Output (beta) Blinking or flickering screens have been fixed for certain games such as Resident Evil 2 when using Progressive Output



OS

New: Library Cartridge Colors Change the color of Library cartridges to your liking In Library navigate to ‘Configure > Customization’ Gray / Red / Green / Blue / Yellow / Gold / Black / Purple / Pink Colors for original cartridges are set by default based on their release

New: Long game titles now scroll in Library

Improved: ‘Progressive Output’ can now be toggled from the In-Game Menu during gameplay

Improved: OS visual polish

Updated: Auto Overclock behavior

Updated: 3D OS Hotkeys list

Hotkeys list Updated: Avg/Max Luminance settings

You can grab the update here.