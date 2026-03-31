Analogue has issued another firmware update for its Analogue 3D system, and this one brings with it a huge improvement for those of you using flash carts to play your games, like the EverDrive or SummerCart 64.

As detailed in the patch notes for update 1.2.4, the Analogue 3D is now capable of detecting when game headers change.

So, if you're running a game from a flash cart and you switch to a different ROM, the console should detect the change and treat the new game as a unique entry in your console's library – allowing you to save Virtual Controller Pak and per-game configurations for each game.

hollllyyyy this is a GREAT update THANK YOU.

this allows per game settings/paks for Everdrive this is HUGE — jnack (@jfosheezy) March 30, 2026

Here are the full update notes:

General

New: Advanced Library detection for variable game headers. If a cartridge changes its header, this is detected, added and tracked in the Library. Virtual Controller Pak and per-game configuration is applied automatically and can be adjusted normally in the Library or in-game menu.

Improved: General system behavior in preparation for upcoming OS features

OS