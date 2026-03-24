Update [ ]: The Evercade Nexus will be revealed tomorrow, it has been revealed.

The announcement will take place at 4pm BST | 11am EDT | 8am PDT.

You'll be able to watch it unfold on the official Evercade YouTube channel.

Original Story [ ]: Evercade maker Blaze has just teased a new piece of hardware called the 'Evercade Nexus'.

Adopting a similar approach to the one used when the company announced its Evercade Alpha series of bartop arcades, Blazed has teased nothing but a name and predictably triggering plenty of speculation.

"Evercade Nexus is coming soon," says Blaze in an email sent to subscribers. "But what is it? You'll find out very shortly. Make sure that you're signed up on our social media channels and subscribed to our YouTube to find out all the news when it drops."

The Evercade family currently includes the EXP-R, VS-R, Alpha and Super Pocket devices (the latter of which is getting a special Rare-themed edition soon). All of these machines run Evercade cartridges.





Sign-up to our mailing list to get all the info. Evercade Nexus - Coming Soon.Sign-up to our mailing list to get all the info. pic.twitter.com/mIH6KRMYAn March 24, 2026

Past Evercade hardware includes the original handheld (released in 2020 and succeeded by the EXP in 2022) and the EXP and VS models, both of which were replaced in 2024 by the new 'R' variants.

Given that this mysterious new system remains part of the core Evercade lineup, it would be wise to expect a system which is fully compatible with the growing range of cartridges – but what form factor will it take?

The EXP-R and VS-R are still relatively new on the market (and were refreshed last year in NES-style colours), although the tech that powers both is now a few years old. Could the Nexus offer more processing power so that Evercade can emulate more complex games?

As ever, we'd love to hear your predictions, so be sure to post a comment below. In the meantime, be sure to sign up on the Evercade website for more updates.