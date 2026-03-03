Some might argue that, as is the case with Evercade's Neo Geo collections, we've perhaps reached the point with Taito's 'Arcade' carts where all of the big titles have been covered in the first two volumes, and we're now reaching the point where lesser-known games have to plug the gaps.

I'm not sure I'd go quite as far as that, but there's definitely a feeling that Taito Arcade 3 lacks the pulling power of the earlier collections. The headline game is Puzzle Bobble, which is just as infectiously playable today as it was back in the '90s. You also get the underrated action RPG Cadash and the addictive QIX, a trio of games that are sure to gobble up hours of your time.

Outside of those titles, you have the enjoyable but shallow Football Champ and the interesting maze puzzler Cameltry, as well as the likeable single-screen platformer The Fairyland Story. Crazy Balloon (1980), Lunar Rescue (1979) and Zoo Keeper (1983) are all very early Taito coin-ops, and while they're all worth a look, they arguably don't have the same draw as the company's more notable hits.

That that in mind, it's hard to wholeheartedly recommend Taito Arcade 3 unless you have a genuine affection for the company's coin-op output – or if titles like Puzzle Bobble are ones you simply have to own on your Evercade.

There's another obvious issue: almost all of these games have been made available elsewhere, so you may end up double-dipping if you do your retro gaming on other systems, like the Nintendo Switch.

Ultimately, though, any compilation that includes Puzzle Bobble and Cadash could never be considered a total bust; the fact that I've been hopelessly addicted to the former means Taito Arcade 3 should be considered a cautious recommendation.