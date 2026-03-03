Analogue has revealed that its Pocket handheld will increase in price by $20 due to Donald Trump's infamous tariffs.

The FPGA-based Pocket – which runs a range of physical cartridges – will now cost $239.99. Its previous price was $219.99, which was already $20 more than the initial launch price of $199.99.

It's not all bad news, however; the Analogue Pocket Dock is finally back in stock, and will cost you $99.99.

*Analogue Pocket is now $239.99 due to recent tariff announcements. — Analogue (@analogue) March 2, 2026

Another positive is that Analogue is selling the cartridge cleaning pads which shipped with the Analogue 3D separately; I found these to be incredibly useful when it came to ensuring my N64 carts were in tip-top condition.

Analogue isn't the only company bumping up its prices these days – yesterday, we reported on the news that Retroid is increasing the price of its Retroid Pocket 6 handheld.