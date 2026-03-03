A new first-person mod has just been released for Duke Nukem: Zero Hour's work-in-progress PC port.

If you played the original N64 game back in the late '90s, you may recall the game did actually feature a first-person mode of sorts when it was initially published on the Nintendo console, with players being able to unlock the perspective in single-player by entering a cheat code (Down, Up, L, Z, Top-C, Right-C, Left-C, and Z) on the title screen, or compete in first-person multiplayer matches.

This mode, however, wasn't exactly as refined as what some people had come to expect from a first-person Duke Nukem experience, as the title not only lacked onscreen viewmodels for the guns but also contained a fairly distracting HUD, thanks to the game simply reusing the same UI from the third-person camera mode.

So, with that in mind, an individual named Kyyrma has decided to take advantage of sonicdcer's new work-in-progress port of Duke Nukem: Zero Hour from last year (currently in Alpha 0.0.3), to mod in a slightly more polished version of this feature, to tackle some of these issues, introducing gun models, an improved HUD, and other additional tweaks to smooth out this experience and bring it closer to the classic first-person version of Duke Nukem you all know and remember.





Works fully with mouse and keyboard and has a full all in one download package available



Here's what you can expect:

Fully first person, except in cut-scenes

Unlike old N64 hacks, guns now have viewmodels

Mouse look support with adjustable sensitivity

Better HUD with a lot of customization options

Dead enemies do not despawn

Corpses can be gibbed by gunfire and explosions

Increased limits for various effects

Dual-wielded weapons can now be put away

Restored Duke talk when you try to activate nothing

Skip startup logos and jump straight to the main menu

Toggleable cheats and level select

And a bunch of other tweaks!

As mentioned, because the PC port is still unfinished, you should expect some minor graphical issues throughout ("brief flashes, decals separating from surfaces, etc"). In addition, there may be some bugs related to the mod itself, but Kyyrma encourages people to reach out on Discord with any issues.

You can download the mod here. It is available as an all-in-one download or a mod-only download. You'll still need a copy of the N64 ROM for both.