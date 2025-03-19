Yesterday, Analogue gave us the rather sad news that its FPGA-based N64 clone, the Analogue 3D, has been delayed.
It wasn't all bad news, however, as this was accompanied by some more welcome news—PocketOS has been updated to version v2.5, and this brings with it the ability to connect every Nintendo Switch Online wireless controller to the device via its dock. The service offers NES, Famicom, SNES, N64 and Genesis / Mega Drive pads.
Here's the full changelog:
GB, GBC
- Fixed a bug with the backup save export that is generated when making Save States
TG16
- Added several missing Hucards to the Library
- Fixed timing compatibility bug affecting some official and unofficial Hucards
- Fixed reset bug on unofficial Hucards
Nanoloop
- Fixed ghost note playback
Dock
- Added support for Switch Genesis/MD controllers
- Added support for Switch NES/Famicom controllers
- Added support for Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad
- Added support for some later Wii Remote Plus controllers
- Fixed button mapping for Switch Joy-Cons and Switch SNES/N64 controllers
- Fixed various 8BitDo controllers when connected via USB: M30 2.4g, N30 2.4g, SN30 2.4g, Zero 2, and Micro
- Fixed PS4 controller home button bug when connected via USB
- Fixed occasional crash when attempting to pair controllers
- Fixed reconnecting/pairing of Bluetooth LE controllers that had been paired to other devices
DuoOS, the firmware which powers the Analogue Duo, has also been updated to v1.5.
Here's the changelog:
OS
- Fixed Single-buffered Sync Mode being forgotten on power off
System
- Added several missing HuCards to the Library
- Fixed timing compatibility bug affecting some official and unofficial HuCards
- Fixed reset bug on unofficial HuCards
Controller
- Added support for Switch Genesis/MD controllers
- Added support for Switch NES/Famicom controllers
- Added support for Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad
- Added support for some later Wii Remote Plus controllers
- Fixed button mapping for Switch Joy-Cons and Switch SNES/N64 controllers
- Fixed various 8BitDo controllers when connected via USB: M30 2.4g, N30 2.4g, SN30 2.4g, Zero 2, and Micro
- Fixed PS4 controller home button bug when connected via USB
- Fixed occasional crash when attempting to pair controllers
- Fixed reconnecting/pairing of Bluetooth LE controllers that had been paired to other devices