Companies like M2 are resurrecting classic games for a wider audience, proving there's an appetite for vintage collections – when they're done correctly, at least.
Unfortunately, many retro releases are plagued with performance problems, and it seems that the recent Raiden Fighters Remix Collection falls into that category.
The recently-released collection has come under fire for frame rate inconsistencies, colour balance and lack of options.
Posting on Reddit, goggman777 says:
I know we are a small few, and we take any table scraps we're given with a smile on our face sometimes...
But there is no excuse for lazy, no effort releases.
Today Raiden Fighters Remix came out... And in my opinion, it's ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE to release a game in this state.
The RF games run at 54fps natively... Unlike the 2008 Xbox360 release, Remix only runs at 60fps... Making expert and even later levels of the game unplayable unless you're Jaimers. It's like you're playing on fast forward...
The colors are completely blown out, with no way of changing brightness. The only visual options are Filters and Rotation. Sound is the same way, with only basic options.
I wasn't expecting M2, but I was expecting a port AT LEAST on the same level as the 360 release.
Absolutely unacceptable MOSS... If single Devs like Boghog, Danbo, Terarin, Raynex, and others can release games in a better state than you can, you're doing something wrong.
Other disgruntled customers have joined the thread, confirming the highlighted problems with the port.
The collection includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet. Each game is offered in its Japanese and "hardcore" International variants, and the pack features a remixed soundtrack with 30 songs.
Have you picked up Raiden Fighters Remix? What are your thoughts? Let us know with a comment.
It was absolutely obvious that this release will be compared to the excellent 360 port. They probably simply didn't give a damn since you know... everything sells on the switch.
And then they blame people for using emulators...
I guess it's a good thing that I have a 360 now to play the original collection, only issue is finding the collection for a decent price lol
Did GULTI (the devs behind the 360 port) go out of business?
Otherwise, there's no reason that they shouldn't have been involved.
And sadly the 360 version, Raiden Fighter Aces, was never released physically in EU territories.
Raiden Legacy is another option if you want a cheaper option for casual play.
This release is a huge joke. 6 frames of input delay and a forced 60fps framerate in a world where VRR is commonplace is insane.
Add on top terrible features and no replay saving and this is just a disgusting cheap cash grab.
@PKDuckman
But that really is poor.
@PKDuckman Raiden Fighters Aces can be played from disc or usb stick via the recently released Bad Update + Aurora exploit on any unmodded 360, even the European ones. Just saying.
Btw, it seems the devs at Gulti responsible for Aces have not been active since 2017.
While I wish it had joined the backwards compatibility list, I'm sure glad to own the 360 compilation.
I for one am just glad the game has gotten a european console release. As this is the first time it's had a european console release.
the curse of the Raiden Collection continues. The one by dotemu was horrible as well
I have this one friend that doesn't care but he also has no concept of what makes a game good or bad.
I knew this wouldn't be good when no physical was announced. Not even something from Limited Scam. At least Viper Phase 1 the best of these games is an Arcade Archives release.
I'll deal with the load screens and play these in MAME.
