Companies like M2 are resurrecting classic games for a wider audience, proving there's an appetite for vintage collections – when they're done correctly, at least.

Unfortunately, many retro releases are plagued with performance problems, and it seems that the recent Raiden Fighters Remix Collection falls into that category.

The recently-released collection has come under fire for frame rate inconsistencies, colour balance and lack of options.

Posting on Reddit, goggman777 says:

I know we are a small few, and we take any table scraps we're given with a smile on our face sometimes...

But there is no excuse for lazy, no effort releases. Today Raiden Fighters Remix came out... And in my opinion, it's ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE to release a game in this state. The RF games run at 54fps natively... Unlike the 2008 Xbox360 release, Remix only runs at 60fps... Making expert and even later levels of the game unplayable unless you're Jaimers. It's like you're playing on fast forward... The colors are completely blown out, with no way of changing brightness. The only visual options are Filters and Rotation. Sound is the same way, with only basic options. I wasn't expecting M2, but I was expecting a port AT LEAST on the same level as the 360 release. Absolutely unacceptable MOSS... If single Devs like Boghog, Danbo, Terarin, Raynex, and others can release games in a better state than you can, you're doing something wrong.

Other disgruntled customers have joined the thread, confirming the highlighted problems with the port.

The collection includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet. Each game is offered in its Japanese and "hardcore" International variants, and the pack features a remixed soundtrack with 30 songs.

Have you picked up Raiden Fighters Remix? What are your thoughts? Let us know with a comment.