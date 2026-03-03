If you happen to be a Mega Man fan and a lover of classic retro-style tennis games, then we have some pretty exciting news to share.

Mega Man's Japan-exclusive tennis-themed spin-off has just received a new English fan translation, making it easier than ever to navigate the obscure entry in the blue bomber's back catalog.

Rockman Tennis was first released in 2007 for Japanese feature phones and was originally preserved online more than 2 years ago, thanks to the efforts of SciLab Secrets (the same group that preserved Rockman DASH: Great Adventure on 5 Islands, Rockman.EXE Phantom of Network, and Legend of Network).

As the name implies, it allows players to take control of one of seven Mega Man characters (including Mega Man, Cut Man, Proto Man, Wood Man, Roll, Shadow Man, and a secret unlockable character), all of whom have their own individual stats (speed, shot, serve) and a powerful special shot that they can unlock in matches by amassing energy to fill up their tank on the side of the screen.

Thanks to Muttvil and @frigamarrymepls , Rockman Tennis now has an English patch! The game used many image files, so Muttvil did a great job with their English conversions. Partake in tournaments and buy upgrades in the shop! Can you unlock the secret character? pic.twitter.com/QUB20ihtUR March 2, 2026

Players can compete in tournaments, play exhibition matches, and can even purchase additional items and upgrades from a shop, which they can equip on a loadout screen before heading into battle.

The patch, according to RockmanCosmo on Twitter/X, is the work of Muttvil and @frigamarrymepls and has been incorporated into the Keitai World Launcher, available for download here.

Admittedly, given that it is a sports game, there's not a ton of text to translate, but now you will be able to read the menus, as well as the description for each item and character, or the introductory scenes for each opponent, without having to learn an entirely different language.