Two more Japan-exclusive Mega Man games for feature phones have been preserved in full, thanks to the efforts of SciLab Secrets (as revealed by RockmanCosmo).

Last December, the group announced that it had managed to preserve eight lost Mega Man games, including most notably Rockman EXE: Phantom of Network and Rockman EXE: Legend of Network.

However, it has now added two more i-Mode titles to that list, with Rockman Tennis & Rockman DASH: Great Adventure on 5 Islands now being available to play via the DoCoMo Java (DoJa) emulator that is embedded in the DoJa 5.1 SDK (XerShadowTail, the developer behind the emulator SquirrelJME, is also currently working on a more stable framework for i-Mode emulation, but this has yet to be released).

We have preserved the ENTIRETY of Rockman DASH: Great Adventure on 5 Islands! Released in 2008 for Japanese DoCoMo phones, this game was lost to time... until today! Each island has seven missions, as well as shops and NPCs. Links and details below! pic.twitter.com/1u5NEMGlZB February 25, 2024

Both of these games came out for Japanese feature phones via the i-Mode service in the late 2000s, with Rockman Tennis launching in 2007 and Rockman DASH: Great Adventure on 5 Islands being released episodically throughout 2008.

Efforts had been made in the past to recover both games by transferring their data over from a Japanese phone to a MicroSD card, but they became encrypted upon being moved over with a C2 (Cryptomeria) cipher and CPRM. So the team has pretty much been hard at work over the last couple of years trying to obtain an s-box, a device key, and a bind ID to be able to decrypt this data.

Now it seems they've finally made a breakthrough, ensuring in the process that a new generation can access these two titles in full.

You can read more about these discoveries on RockmanCorner. Here's a list of some of the team members behind SciLab Secrets who helped make the above effort possible and some videos of the games in action.

