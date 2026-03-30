One of Konami's classic arcade racing games has just been given a new lease of life, thanks to the homebrew developer BadComputer and the Sega Master System.

Road Fighter is a top-down racing game that originally hit the arcades in 1984, letting players get behind the wheel of a fast car and race through traffic, with the ultimate goal of reaching the end of the stage before the timer runs out. To do this, players had to keep a close eye on their fuel levels and constantly weave in and out of oncoming obstacles (including other cars and large trucks), with failure to do so hampering their chances of reaching the finish line intact.

After its debut in the arcades, the game was eventually ported over to the NES/Nintendo Famicom and MSX computers, and has also been reissued several times across other platforms, including as part of Arcade Archives for PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2019.

Recently, however, BadComputer has taken it upon himself to produce a brand-new Master System port of the game as part of the SMS Power 2026 Coding Competition, bringing it to the Sega console.





See replies where to get it from the SMS Power homebrew page.#homebrew pic.twitter.com/rpiMN2NH6B Our remake of Road Fighter for SEGA Master System/Mark III is now available.See replies where to get it from the SMS Power homebrew page. #mastersystem March 27, 2026

According to BadComputer, he converted most of the game's assets from the arcade original and handled the programming himself. The musician and YouTuber, chirinea, meanwhile, was responsible for the music and sound, and collaborated on designing how the game should play on the famous 8-bit system.

In total, the game includes 6 "challenging" courses (2 loops in total) to play through, 2 difficulty levels, and SRAM high score saving (so that you can keep track of your greatest playthroughs).

If you fancy checking it out, you can grab it now from the SMS Power website.