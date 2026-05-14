Sega has joined forces with chairmaker Branch to create a range of chairs based on its properties.

As reported by Retro Dodo, Branch has produced its popular 'Ergonomic Chair Pro' in Sonic ($569), Dreamcast ($629) and Genesis ($629) editions.

Each seat has 14 points of adjustment and feature "5D armrests". The height and depth adjustable lumbar support is completely removable, and you control seat height and depth, tilt, tilt tension, and forward seat tilt. The headrest has two-axis adjustment.

"The Ergonomic Chair Pro: SEGA Edition is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that blends years of ergonomic research with the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog character and classic gaming consoles that defined a generation," says Branch. "Built for your workdays and game nights, but inspired by something much bigger."

The reason the Sonic seat is cheaper is that it uses "performance mesh," while the Genesis and Dreamcast variants use vegan leather.