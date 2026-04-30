Sega isn't a company you could ever accuse of ignoring its past, and, despite a few bumps in the road (the most recent being the de-listing of many retro games from digital stores for no obvious reason), the Japanese veteran has always made sure its long-standing fans are catered for when it comes to classic games.

Its recent Sega Universe project, at first glance, seems to reinforce this view. It launched last week and got many hardcore Sega fans excited thanks to the fact that it references titles such as Guardian Heroes, Segagaga, and Rent A Hero.

However, subsequent posts have caused considerable concern amongst Japanese Sega fans, with many pointing out that the accompanying text is light on detail and reads as if it were produced using Generative AI.

The text, translated via Twitter, reads as follows:

"Two masterpieces that completely transformed the arcade scene. March 1986 "Fantasy Zone" A work that created a new worldview for the shooting genre with its vibrant pastel-colored world. Features

・A shop system where you buy power-ups with "money" earned from defeating enemies

・Thrilling controls allowing free 8-directional movement

・Boss battles with satisfying challenge, belying their cute appearance September 1986 "OutRun" The shock it delivered to the gaming world back then was the fresh concept of "enjoying the drive." Features

・Stunning vistas as you speed through in a bright red sports car

・An industry first: the ability to freely select BGM (Magical Sound Shower is a must-listen)

・Overwhelming sense of speed paired with cabinet motion that responds to your controls

Even after 40 years, these are indispensable titles when talking about SEGA's classic games—they haven't lost their shine one bit."

Here's just a small selection of the replies:

While Sega should be applauded for paying tribute to its history, it would seem that many of its fans feel the company is cutting corners with this latest initiative.

Share your thoughts with a comment below.