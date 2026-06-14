Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (June 14th 2026) 1
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Konami Confirms New Female Lead For Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Alongside Stunning Katsuya Terada Artwork

After Sony had apparently revealed the identity of the female protagonist in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Konami has officially announced that Rose Belmont, daughter of Trevor, will be the lead character – and not Sonia Belmont, as was previously stated.

The confirmation was made on the game's official site, alongside some gorgeous new key art from the legendary Katsuya Terada (Zelda, Virtua Fighter).

"Everything In The Final Product Is Going To Be Original" - Sega Addresses GenAI Use In Crazy Taxi: World Tour

Sega finally lifted the lid on its long-awaited Crazy Taxi reboot last weekend, but there's one aspect of the reveal that hasn't found favour with everyone.

Soon after the game's Steam page went live, fans spotted a Generative AI disclaimer revealing that Sega had used the controversial tech to produce assets in the upcoming title.

Sega has since released a statement in an attempt to clear things up:

Virtua Fighter Crossroad Devs Pitched The Idea To Series Creator Yu Suzuki

The team behind the latest entry in the Virtua Fighter series, Virtua Fighter Crossroads, has revealed that they pitched the project's bold new take on the iconic fighter to series creator Yu Suzuki to ensure they were on the right track.

"First Major Release" Of SuperStation One's 'Console Mode' Is Coming This Week

Taki Udon's SuperStation One is now with us, but the much-hyped Console Mode UI is still in development.

It has been revealed that the Console Mode beta will be made available this week, and comes with a host of features, including RetroAchievements support, artwork scraping for covers and a screenshot viewer, as well as much more.

'Land Of The Free' Is A New GTA-Esque Experience For Nintendo Game Boy, Bridging The World Of Comics & Games

If you cast your mind back to last year, you may remember us mentioning Triple Threat Terror — an exciting new independent Game Boy title pitched by its developer as a "hybrid" between comic books and video games.

Well, since then, it appears its creator, Gonçalo Fernandes, has been working hard on something of a follow-up, adapting yet another short story from his graphic novel The Last Call, titled Land of the Free, into a playable experience for people to enjoy.

Review: Pixel FX Morph 2K - For $200, This Is Amazing Value For Money

A key concern with upmarket scalers has always been price; the RetroTINK 4K, for example, is considered the cream of the crop but costs $750. That's why Pixel FX's Morph 2K was treated with such excitement when it was first announced; it aims to deliver the same performance as the company's 4K model but at a $200 price point. That's $125 cheaper than the RetroTINK 5X, another 1080p-focused scaler. Is it worth a look? Hopefully our review will help you decide.

Review: Dark Alien In Deep Space (Vectrex) - Survival Horror Straight Outta 1982

Ridley Scott has had a tremendous influence on the video game industry, both directly and indirectly, thanks to the Alien series. Dark Alien In Deep Space, running on hardware from 1982, is also clearly inspired by Alien. Read our full review to see if this is worth dusting off your Vectrex for.

The Making Of FIFA International Soccer, The Game That Launched a Billion-Dollar Series

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 having kicked off earlier this week, on June 11th, we thought it would be a perfect time to resurface some of our previous football-related content, so that's what we've decided to do. Below you'll find a feature from December 26th, 2023, covering The Making Of: FIFA International Soccer, with some amazing insight into the game's development from those who were there from the very start of the billion-dollar series.