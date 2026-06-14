Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Konami Confirms New Female Lead For Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Alongside Stunning Katsuya Terada Artwork

After Sony had apparently revealed the identity of the female protagonist in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, Konami has officially announced that Rose Belmont, daughter of Trevor, will be the lead character – and not Sonia Belmont, as was previously stated.

The confirmation was made on the game's official site, alongside some gorgeous new key art from the legendary Katsuya Terada (Zelda, Virtua Fighter).