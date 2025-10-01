Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

SuperStation One creator Taki Udon has given us the best look yet at the system's 'Console Mode' UI.

This is the culmination of eight months of work, and is a user-friendly frontend which will also be compatible with existing MiSTer FPGA systems (that will include Taki Udon's own MiSTer Pi).

As you can see in the footage, the UI is clean and fast, with support for box art, disc loading (when using the SuperStation 'SuperDock'), and more.

Taki Udon is putting the finishing touches to the SuperStation One hardware, which suggests it's not far from launch.

You can just build stuff. Here’s to 5 years of willing SuperStation One into existence. pic.twitter.com/45MG4HAeRr October 1, 2025

The system was initially put up for pre-order at $149, and is confirmed to run Sega CD and Saturn discs as well as PS1 titles, via the optical drive in its dock.