Blaze Entertainment, the company behind the Evercade family of systems, has announced that UK and European customers will now have to wait an extra month to get their hands on its upcoming Neo Geo Arcade 2 and Neo Geo Arcade 3 compilations.

Blaze originally announced the two compilation carts back in May of this year, with the initial release window being given as October, 2025. However, in a recent blog, it now appears the release date for the two carts in the UK and Europe has been pushed back to November 28th, 2025.

Going over the reasons for this, Blaze attributed this added month-long wait for UK and European customers to the discovery of "a packaging issue" that did not meet Blaze's quality standards and "a short unexpected delay" with a recent freight shipment.





This does not affect North America or Canada. Preorders are still open! We've got an update on the release date for NEOGEO Arcade 2 and 3 for the UK and Europe. Please see our blog post for details: https://t.co/ES0DbBgynr This does not affect North America or Canada. Preorders are still open! October 1, 2025

Because of this, it states it is now in the process of trying to correct the issue and is hoping to re-work all its affected stock ahead of the new launch date.

This news affects any orders placed with the UK website Funstock, but, according to Blaze Entertainment, will not impact any North American and Canadian retail stock, which will still go out on October 30th, 2025.

Writing in its blog, Blaze also states, "We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and look forward to seeing all of you enjoy these great arcade collections."

As mentioned back in May, both Neo Geo carts will feature six games each and will retail separately for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99. Neo Geo Arcade 2, for instance, contains Art of Fighting 2, Crossed Swords, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug 2, Ninja Commando, and Sengoku 2. Meanwhile, Neo Geo Arcade 3 will feature Ghost Pilots, Metal Slug 3, Samurai Shodown II, Super Sidekicks, The King of Fighters ’97, and Twinkle Star Sprites. You can watch a trailer for the collections below:

