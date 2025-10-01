Back in 1996, the Game Boy was on the cusp of a late-life resurgence. Nintendo refreshed the monochrome portable with the Game Boy Pocket, and, on the same day in Japan, it released Mole Mania, a title produced by none other than Shigeru Miyamoto.

Considered to be something of a 'forgotten' classic on the system (although it has become pretty well-known in recent years), Mole Mania is an action puzzler starring Muddy, a mole who is capable of digging into the earth in order to overcome obstacles.

It's certainly one of the more appealing entries in the Game Boy library, and one which would really have benefited from a Game Boy Color update back in the day. Nintendo never got around to doing that, so it has fallen to Marc Robledo – the translator and hacker behind the amazing Mega Man World DX project – and graphic artist @Kensuyjin_33 to produce the goods.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Mole Mania DX features enhanced colour visuals, which really bring Muddy's world to life. This new treatment is so pitch-perfect, it's almost as if this were a lost ROM from the '90s.

You'll need a copy of the original game ROM to apply this patch, which is where a device like the GB Operator comes in handy.

If you'd like to hear a little more about Mole Mania, check out the Nintendo Life video below.