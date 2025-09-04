If you've ever wanted to play Squaresoft's Final Fantasy Legend games on your Game Boy with colourized visuals, then you're in luck.

Three new ROM hacks have just been released that bring the monochrome graphics of the three classic titles into colour, giving the game a slightly more eye-popping aesthetic. The hacks are the work of an indie developer named Adam Rippon, who is incidentally also one of the creators of the Final Fantasy-inspired RPG series Dragon Fantasy.

According to a recent Reddit post, published last week, Rippon initially set out to make the hacks for the games after getting "the bug to go back and play some Gameboy RPGs" and deciding to give Final Fantasy Legend a spin for the very first time.

As he explains, when he started playing the game, he couldn’t help but wish that the game was in color, so he decide to mess around with some assembly code, to see what he could do. Initially, he published just one hack for the very first game in the sub-series, but since then, he has also gone on to do the game's two sequels as well, after getting requests from other members of the Game Boy community, as well as the 1991 action role-playing game Final Fantasy Adventure (which already has a pre-existing DX hack).

Here are the links:

In case you're unaware, Final Fantasy Legend was originally released as Makai Toushi SaGa when it was first launched in Japan back in 1989, and was the first ever title in the SaGa series, created by.Akitoshi Kawazu (an individual who previously been a designer on Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy II).

It was later renamed, however, to Final Fantasy Legend, when Square decided to bring it to the West one year after, with the developer/publisher opting to use the already established RPG series to help market the game outside of Japan. This then stuck for the subsequent sequel, which were localised in 1991 and 1993.