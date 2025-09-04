If you happen to be a Sonic the Hedgehog fan that owned a Nintendo DS in the mid-2000s, you might remember Sonic Rush.

Created by Sonic Team and Dimps, the handheld entry in Sega's long-running Sonic series was released for Nintendo's dual-screen platform in 2005 and was a fast-paced 2.5D platformer, which borrowed ideas from earlier Sonic titles, such as the classic Mega Drive/Genesis games and the Sonic Advance titles for Game Boy Advance.

Released at a time when Sonic had already made the transition to full 3D, the game ended up providing a solid alternative for those who missed the classic side-scrolling style of gameplay and earned mostly positive reviews from publication, including a 9/10 from IGN's Craig Harris, who argued that "it could be considered Sonic's finest hour".

Reading the above, you may be wondering, why are we telling you all this? Well, it appears that a group of fans, called Team Rerun, is currently working on a reimagining of Sonic Rush for PC, which aims to be the "definitive version" of the classic handheld title, while incorporating ideas from the entire "Sonic Rush Trilogy" (including Sonic Rush Adventure and Sonic Colours DS, which is often considered to be unofficial third game in the subseries).

According to the developers on Twitter, the game will be a ground up remake that will feature "refined" level design and controller support.

The project was announced at the end of last month via an announcement trailer, but we have to admit only recently came to our attention earlier this week thanks to the PC website Rock Paper Shotgun who also covered the announcement over on their website.

From the initial announcement trailer, it looks to be a stylish new take on the familiar title and one we can't wait to check out for ourselves.

No release date has been revealed just yet, but a demo of the game is apparently set to be released at SAGE 2025, which is an annual online fan and indie game expo that will take place this year, between September 19th to September 26th.