Evercade's ongoing collaboration with SNK will give us two new Neo Geo Arcade cartridges this year, it has been revealed.

Retailing for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launching in October, both carts can be pre-ordered from August 29th.

Neo Geo Arcade 2 includes:

ART OF FIGHTING 2

CROSSED SWORDS

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

METAL SLUG 2

NINJA COMMANDO

SENGOKU 2

Neo Geo Arcade 3 includes: