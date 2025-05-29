Evercade's ongoing collaboration with SNK will give us two new Neo Geo Arcade cartridges this year, it has been revealed.
Retailing for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launching in October, both carts can be pre-ordered from August 29th.
Neo Geo Arcade 2 includes:
- ART OF FIGHTING 2
- CROSSED SWORDS
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- METAL SLUG 2
- NINJA COMMANDO
- SENGOKU 2
Neo Geo Arcade 3 includes:
- GHOST PILOTS
- METAL SLUG 3
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- SUPER SIDEKICKS
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97
- TWINKLE STAR SPRITES