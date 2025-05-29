Two New Neo Geo Carts Come To Evercade 1
Image: Evercade

Evercade's ongoing collaboration with SNK will give us two new Neo Geo Arcade cartridges this year, it has been revealed.

Retailing for £19.99 / €24.99 / $29.99 and launching in October, both carts can be pre-ordered from August 29th.

Neo Geo Arcade 2 includes:

  • ART OF FIGHTING 2
  • CROSSED SWORDS
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • METAL SLUG 2
  • NINJA COMMANDO
  • SENGOKU 2

Neo Geo Arcade 3 includes:

  • GHOST PILOTS
  • METAL SLUG 3
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN II
  • SUPER SIDEKICKS
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97
  • TWINKLE STAR SPRITES