Evercade maker Blaze is celebrating five years of the retro gaming range of systems with a new showcase, and it's one that is sure to be packed with announcements.

The Evercade family includes handhelds, consoles and even bartop arcades, all of which are compatible with a growing range of cartridges.

You can tune in below and watch along with us when the event kicks off at 8PM UK / 3PM EST / 12PM PST.