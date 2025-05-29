Long-time readers of Time Extension will be keenly aware of Bitmap Bureau's quest to release its top-down shooter Xeno Crisis on every consumer device known to man; what began life as a Mega Drive release has since expanded to N64, SNES, Dreamcast and beyond, with the most recent conquest being the humble GBA.

We covered the North American and European variants of that version a while back but have only just gotten our grubby hands on the Japanese iteration—and it's the jewel in the crown, if you ask us.

If you've ever purchased a Japanese GBA game, you'll be aware that the boxes are super cute. Unlike the Western versions—which used the same box format as the Game Boy and Game Boy Color—GBA titles in Japan came in smaller and thinner rectangle-style boxes. They're adorable, to be honest, so having Xeno Crisis in this format kind of makes our lives complete here at Time Extension Towers.

There's even a Japanese manual (in full colour, naturally), and the game is playable in Japanese—but the real bonus here is that all other languages are included, too, so you can always switch to those (not that there's a lot of text to read in this game, of course).

You can order Xeno Crisis directly from Bitmap Bureau's website.