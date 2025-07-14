The music label Data Discs has announced it will be reissuing a bunch of its previous Sega releases, giving fans of the legendary video game company another chance pick up the music to some of their favourite games.

According to the recent social media post from Data Discs, the list of soundtracks being reissued includes Sonic CD (£42.99), Shenmue (£23.99), Streets of Rage 2 (£29.99), Shinobi III (£23.99), and Sonic Mania (£24.99).

Just to give you an idea of what's included, the Shenmue, Shinobi III, and Sonic Mania soundtracks each come pressed on a single 180g coloured vinyl, with the Shinobi III release also include a foldout poster. Meanwhile, the Streets of Rage 2 release spans two 180g clear frosted LPs, and includes a collection of tracks remastered in collaboration with Yuzo Koshiro, as well as another poster, a bunch of "demos, alternate versions, and unused compositions", and two lithographic prints.





Due to popular demand, the following titles are now available again!



SONIC CD

SHENMUE

STREETS OF RAGE 2

SHINOBI III

SONIC MANIA



The most extensive out of all of these, though, is undeniably the soundtrack to the 1993 Sega CD release Sonic CD. This offers 3-LPs on "Sonic Blue" vinyl, as well as liner notes from composer Naofumi Hataya, and three double-sided art prints featuring "original artwork from the SEGA archives".

Pre-orders for all of them are open now on the Data Discs website and are currently expected to ship on or before October 31st, 2025.