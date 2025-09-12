Taki Udon's FPGA PS1 SuperStation One has been making headlines for a while now, thanks to its sleek looks, wide range of supported games and reasonable price – and now we can see what it will look like in the flesh.

Taki Udon has shown off a prototype of the console in its "Midnight Blue" colour scheme. He notes that the glossy surface isn't final, but says what we're all thinking – "It looks beautiful."

Midnight Blue SuperStation one. Ignore the surface finish, SS1 isn't high gloss. It looks beautiful. pic.twitter.com/GS3uiuOflQ September 12, 2025

The developer has also shown off footage of the system booting for the first time, as well as running N64 games.

"SuperStation One is our attempt to make an affordable mainstream FPGA gaming console," says the Retro Remake site. "It comes packed with all of the features that you need, including multiple video output options, multiple USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth, and support for original controllers and peripherals."