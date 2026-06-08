Update [ ]:

Sega has issued a statement to Game Informer regarding the use of GenAI in Crazy Taxi: World Tour:





"We want to create things ourselves and deliver that as a great experience for our customers. So rest assured, everything in the final product is going to be original." pic.twitter.com/oR2aa4XWfx One last statement from sega about the use of AI in crazy taxi from the producers."We want to create things ourselves and deliver that as a great experience for our customers. So rest assured, everything in the final product is going to be original." https://t.co/7fwE4g0nFg June 9, 2026

Original Story [ ]: Sega finally lifted the lid on its long-awaited Crazy Taxi reboot last weekend, but there's one aspect of the reveal that hasn't found favour with everyone.

Soon after the game's Steam page went live, fans spotted a Generative AI disclaimer revealing that Sega had used the controversial tech to produce assets in the upcoming title.

The disclaimer states:

"At SEGA Corporation, we utilize generative AI as a support tool for developers, aiming to provide better content to our users and enable developers to focus more on creative tasks We have used such generative AI support tools during development of Crazy Taxi: World Tour. No AI was used in reference to the performers in the game."

Game Informer pushed Sega for a little more detail, and was told the following:

"Generative AI was used to support our teams during the development of background assets for ”Crazy Taxi: World Tour”. Assets generated were still subject to review by the development team."

Speaking to Kotaku, Crazy Taxi creator Kenji Kanno explained a little bit more about how the team behind this new entry have used the technology, and it appears that Kanno is suggesting no actual GenAI content will be in the final game:

“We used it as a reference. So our artists would pull up [and] generate some of their ideas and then they would look at that, you know, generated image and then they would draw the actual thing. So actual creators, everything from programming to assets, everything is made by an actual human. It’s only used as a reference for them to look at and then they would actually create the actual thing that would go into the game. For us, the extent of how we use generative AI is only what I mentioned earlier. [It’s] just for ideas and just as a reference. Moving forward in the future [generative AI] is probably going to be more of a hot topic, but I think that’s all I can say right now on how we use generative AI for this game.”

Even so, the reaction online to this revelation hasn't been especially positive.

How many times do we need to explain that it doesn't matter if it's placeholders or whatever? If it's generative, it's harmful. Gen AI is theft. It's polluting and it's making it so electronic hardware is unaffordable. If you care about even one of those things, don't defend AI https://t.co/rMb9kDOfkx June 7, 2026

Huh, this hobby is becoming more affordable by the minute. Another release that doesn't want my money. pic.twitter.com/eAnr6uwFI3 June 7, 2026

the funniest/saddest thing about this one in particular is that it’s not like crazy taxi is a difficult game to create. it is an arcade game from over 25 years ago with a solved design. the most difficult task should be picking the soundtrack which, extremely notably, ai can’t help at all with — ari velazquez 🌯 (@arivelazquez.com) 2026-06-08T06:46:28.252Z





Anyone who thinks it's ok cuz it's "just background assets" will be cool when it's more than that, too. You watch. They're literally relying on that spinelessness to get the gaming community used to accepting Gen AI. I'm really not ok with creative work being replaced by AI.Anyone who thinks it's ok cuz it's "just background assets" will be cool when it's more than that, too. You watch. They're literally relying on that spinelessness to get the gaming community used to accepting Gen AI. https://t.co/VOaEES2ZGP June 7, 2026

Generative AI remains a wildly polarising concept, especially in the world of video games. GenAI models which produce images have been trained on copyrighted material without permission, and many of the companies that produce these tools are currently embroiled in legal action.

Another reason so many people within the industry take such a dim view of Gen AI is that it's actively replacing jobs as we speak. About 45,000 people working in the video game industry were let go between 2022 and the end of 2025, and up to 10,000 more layoffs are expected this year.

Sega isn't the only company that has come under fire for utilising GenAI in its games; Crystal Dynamics has recently had to defend its use in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.