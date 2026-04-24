Sega has just announced the 'Sega Universe' initiative in Japan, which appears to be based around reviving IP like OutRun, NiGHTS, Sakura Wars, Segagaga and Guardian Heroes.

Headlined with the slogan "No Old, Stay Gold", the Sega Universe project has been announced with a social media account and teaser video.

According to Sega:

"SEGA UNIVERSE" is a project based on the concept of "NO OLD, STAY GOLD," which shines a light on classic titles that are still loved by fans, distinct from current titles, and aims to transcend the world of games and deliver new ways to enjoy them. As the first phase, we will develop anniversary projects that focus on titles that will celebrate their anniversaries in 2026, delivering nostalgic yet new entertainment content.

"The diverse titles SEGA has released are not relics of the past," adds the company. "We will redefine the shocks of the past with modern sensibilities and bring them to life once more. That emotion from those days, once again."

This doesn't necessarily mean we'll be getting new games in these franchises; it could be that this project is more about creating merchandise and related products for these titles.

The initial focus of this project seems to be celebrating games which have anniversaries in 2026.

This isn't the first time Sega has turned its attention to past glories for new ideas. As part of its 'Power Surge' promotional video in 2023, the company confirmed it was creating new instalments in series such as Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. We've already had a new Shinobi outing as part of this initiative.