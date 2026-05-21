Update [ ]: Tom's Hardware has been speaking directly with Lenovo and has learned that the company is launching an investigation into how its G02 handheld is being sold with preloaded ROMs.

The G02, as Tom's Hardware explains, is a "white-label" device, which means Lenovo didn't actually make it – instead, it came from a different supplier and is being legally sold under the Lenovo brand.

However, Lenovo has pointed out that the G02 handhelds it and its authorised licensee ship do not include memory cards or preinstalled games. The company suspects that third-party resellers have bundled up the system with a memory card loaded with ROMs.

Lenovo says:

"Devices officially distributed by Lenovo or its authorized licensees in the China market do not include memory cards or preloaded games. Any software or content found on devices sold outside of authorized channels may have been added by third parties without Lenovo’s knowledge or approval. Any content installed by the user—and any issues that may arise—are the sole responsibility of the user of the device, as explicitly stated in its instruction manual."

This isn't entirely unfamiliar, especially in the world of Chinese-made emulation handhelds. Many of these devices are sold via resellers who bundle them with ROMs to make them more appealing to customers.

Retro Dodo has also confirmed that the G02 is no longer available for sale on AliExpress.

Original Story [ ]: A short while ago, eyebrows were raised when an $63 emulation handheld pre-loaded with ROMs appeared on AliExpress bearing Lenovo branding.

The Hong Kong-based Lenovo is best known today as one of the world's largest personal computer vendors, so it came as something of a surprise to see such a cheap-looking device bear its name.

Our friends over at Retro Dodo have ordered a unit and have found that it comes pre-loaded with hundreds of copyrighted ROMs, as is the norm with many of these Chinese-made devices.

Lenovo has informed us that the G02 Handheld is actually an official product of theirs... so why the hell is it illegally preloaded with hundreds of copyrighted Nintendo games? 😬 https://t.co/MiGavqjySY May 20, 2026

What makes this a little more unusual is that aforementioned Lenovo branding; while the Chinese market takes a far laxier view on copyright, Lenovo is very much a global brand and would presumably be none too happy about something else using its name to promote such a device.

Amazingly, Retro Dodo has contacted Lenovo and been told that the G02 is indeed an official product, although it's only intended for the Chinese market.

Here's the statement in full: