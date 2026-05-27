Krisalis Software's Soccer Kid is making a comeback on modern-day formats to celebrate the upcoming World Cup (thanks, VGC).

Created by Dean Lester, Soccer Kid first launched on the Commodore Amiga and used the same game engine as Krisalis' Arabian Nights. It would later be ported to a wide range of systems, including the SNES, CD32, Jaguar, GBA and PC.

The newly announced Soccer Kid Collection includes the SNES and PC versions of the game and will launch on June 16th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Xbox One, and PC. It will retail for $9.99, and QUByte Interactive is responsible for publishing duties.

"In 1983, the real World Cup trophy mysteriously vanished in Brazil," says the publisher. "In 1993, Krisalis Software turned that wild concept into one of the most mechanically unique 16-bit platformers of its era: Soccer Kid. Now, under the QUByte Classics lineup, this gem is arriving on modern consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox) and PC via Steam with full emulation preservation and pristine modern features!"