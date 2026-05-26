Shinsetsu Samurai Spirits Bushidou Retsuden, also known as Samurai Spirits RPG, launched in 1997 on the Neo Geo CD, Sega Saturn, and Sony PlayStation, and is one of the rare times the series deviated from the one-on-one fighting game template.

It was a unique release in that each version featured its own exclusive content.

The Neo Geo CD version had a third chapter focused on Hisame Shizumaru, while the PlayStation version had a mode which allowed the player to view a series of non-interactive story sequences. The Saturn version, on the other hand, featured an interview mode in which the player can listen to the mutterings of various characters.

Fans of *Samurai Spirits RPG* know that you can play the Saturn-exclusive "Omake" scenes on the PSX version with a hacked save file. But what about the reverse? Yes! I've made a mod for the Saturn version that makes the PSX bonuses available from the main menu. 32bits.substack.com/p/expansion-... — Bo (@bbayles.bsky.social) 2026-05-25T13:25:50.457Z

It's possible to access Saturn's bonus content on the PlayStation version using a hacked save file, but Bo Bayles has just discovered (with some help from The Price of Reason, the guy who has translated the game into English) that the opposite also appears to be true – and he's made a patch to enable it.

When this patch is applied, you can launch the PlayStation bonus content by selecting Omake from the main menu with the A button. The Saturn bonus content is accessed by selecting Omake from the menu while holding L+Start and pressing A.